Coronation Street star answers one question fans are DESPERATE to know

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton has responded to a question about Eileen Grimshaw's (Sue Cleaver) house that has had fans scratching their heads for ages.

The Grimshaw household has been ever-expanding for many years, with Eileen welcoming several residents into her home alongside her children Jason and Todd Grimshaw.

Antony's character Sean Tully has lived at Eileen's house since 2004 after she took a shine to him and invited him to be her lodger when he arrived on the cobbles.

His teenage son, Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) later joined him in 2020 and others who have also taken up residence in Eileen's home are Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), as well as Eileen's son Todd ever since he came back in 2020.

The living situation has left fans desperate to know how so many people can fit into Eileen's house and how big the property is to accommodate that number of residents.

Eileen Grimshaw's house is forever growing. (Image credit: ITV)

However, Antony is here to clear up any confusion as he spoke about the densely populated property to What To Watch.

He told us: "The Grimshaw house has always been, specifically in its kind of DNA, in its blueprint, is that Eileen's house should always be mad and busy and filled with people.

"And we should always always be left wondering 'where do they sleep?' Well, the actual answer is it has three bedrooms and a front parlour. So that's the technical answer to that question. But the fact that people still say, 'how many rooms are there in that house? How many people live in that house?' That means that its remit in, from 2003 or whatever it was, that the house should be a full mad house. So that's still all going.

"We have me. Eileen, George, Mary, now, Dylan, Todd. So there is a big full house, which means that when you do a story like this, it's never just you and them, our house is always involving Eileen, which now by proxy involves George."

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.