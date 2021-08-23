‘Coronation Street’ star Brooke Vincent begs show bosses not to kill her character off as she delays return

Brooke would love to return to Coronation Street when her boys are a little older.

Coronation Street favourite Brooke Vincent, who has played Sophie Webster on the soap for 15 years, has confirmed that she will not be returning to Weatherfield any time soon as she focuses on motherhood.

Brooke has had her hands full being a mum to her two beautiful boys, 18-month-old Mexx and 3-month-old Monroe, who she discovered she was pregnant with just two months before she was due to return to the soap.

Her character, Sophie, left the soap in 2019 to go travelling, but fans know that the reason for her departure was that the actress was taking two years off for maternity leave, until she fell pregnant with her second child just before her scheduled return.

With life as a mum keeping Brooke on her toes, it is yet to be announced when she will eventually make her return to the cobbles.

In an interview with The Daily Star, she spoke about her parenting journey so far with partner Kean Bryan and how she’s concentrating on being a mum before she returns to Coronation Street.

She explained: “I left [the show] to have my first little boy and then I always knew I wanted my children close together so then I had my other little boy, and I'm just being a mum at the minute.

“Anybody that’s got children will tell you how hard it is to even to put the washing in the washing machine.

“So yeah, I’m just being a mum and getting myself back and trying to get us into a routine and focusing on them.

“It’s kind of a decision that we made as a family and it’s just nice to have that special time with them without having major distractions.”

When asked if her character will be returning to the show, Brooke joked: “Yes, I hope so! Ring them up and ask them if they’ll give me my job — don’t go killing me off!”

Fans may be disappointed to hear that her character is not returning as soon as we thought, but even though Brooke loves the parenting life and spending time with her children at home, she revealed that she misses her fellow co-stars and is excited to get back on set at some point in the future.

“I think for anybody that’s a mum going back to work, I think they’re just excited to a) have a hot cup of tea – my teas are never hot anymore – and b) just having that time to just be you and not have to second guess what’s going on. You're just not in mum-mode.

“I need to go back. I've not seen anyone [since she went on maternity leave] so I really miss everyone.”

