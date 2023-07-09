Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor reveals that her character is 'bewildered' by the latest storyline

Coronation Street viewers have watched with interest as Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah, has reconnected with ex-flame Spider Nugent.

Georgia Taylor has revealed that Toyah Battersby will be "completely bewildered" by her disappearance.

An upcoming dramatical storyline on Corrie will see Toyah going missing when she gets caught up in ex-partner Spider Nugent's undercover police work.

"She's definitely shocked," she explained to Digital Spy.

"I think she thought they would probably get a place together and live together for a bit, so this feels like maybe jumping the gun a little bit, although she does love him very much.

"I think the issue is that because he has been hiding things from her, you could argue that if it's all above board with his ex, why has he not just told her that in the first place?

"So I think there are a few little niggles where she's thinking 'Can I completely trust him and if I agree to this what is my life and my future going to be like, married to someone who is an undercover detective?'"

The actress explains how this new storyline comes off the back of her character's antics last year, saying, "This comes hot on the heels of me having quite a lot of drama last year, but that does tend to happen in soap."

"I've definitely filmed some scenes that were a bit unusual and there was some location filming which was really fun, so there's definitely a bit of drama to look out for."

Georgia admits that she's apprehensive about the road ahead for herself and Spider, saying, "I think it's difficult, the relationship has failed once before between Toyah and Spider," she said.

"But I think they've always had a very deep connection and the fact that he was her first love definitely counts for an awful lot, there's a lot of nostalgia there.

"I love working with Martin [Hancock] so I'd love them to move forward and explore that."

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.