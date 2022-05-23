Coronation Street star Harry Visinoni unrecognisable as he shows off dramatic new look

Former Coronation Street actor Harry Visinoni looks worlds away from his previous role of Seb Franklin in some new Instagram pictures.

His character, Seb, was murdered last year by Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) and his gang in a heartbreaking hate attack that devastated the cobbles.

Now, the TV star looks strikingly different to his former Coronation Street persona as he shared some snaps on Instagram showcasing a new shorter haircut and a clean shave.

The images showed him enjoying a drink with his friend as he captioned the cheerful pictures 'Two happy lads'.

After Seb tragically lost his life, Harry returned to the soap last year to film special flashback scenes which revealed what really happened the night he was killed.

His girlfriend, Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) also fell victim to the attack and recovered from her injuries but had no memory of what happened the night her boyfriend was killed.

Talking to What to Watch about his brief return, he said: "I came back especially to film the scenes a couple of months after my final day on set. I had to make sure I didn’t look too different. I had wanted to have a really different haircut when I left but I had to keep Seb’s long hair.

"It was brilliant to come back and see everyone. We did lots of night shoots so it was very different from the usual filming. It felt special and more like doing a self-contained drama or a film. The atmosphere was different and we worked as a close cohort to be able to show the attack and the build-up to it."

Seb's girlfriend Nina was also a victim of the horror hate attack but survived. (Image credit: ITV)

The actor also spoke to The Mirror about his future away from the soap, saying, “I think maybe I'd like to do a bit of stage. A bit of theatre. As I've said, the last five years has been the best education that someone could wish for, but obviously I've still got so much to learn and I think back on stage is the next logical step to continue growing and developing and learning.

"Aside from that, I'm just going to follow my nose and see where it takes me. Just continue to enjoy myself and build my career in whatever role that might be."

