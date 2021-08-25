'Coronation Street' star Harry Visinoni on his shock return as murdered Seb Franklin

Coronation Street fans are in for a real treat next week as the soap airs special flashback scenes, revealing exactly what happened the fateful night that Seb Franklin and Nina Lucas were subjected to a horrific attack.

Fans of the soap will know that Seb tragically lost his life, while Nina recovered from her injuries but has no memory of what happened the night her boyfriend was killed.

Next week's Coronation Street will see Corey Brent and Kelly Neelan taking to the stand as the trial for Seb's murder gets underway.

But the night before going to court, Nina retraces her steps by revisiting the wasteland where she and Seb bumped into Kelly, Corey and all their mates. The plan works and as the flashback scenes air, we see Nina starting to regain her memory and remember exactly who killed Seb that night.

Next week's Coronation Street will see Nina return to the place of the attack, hoping to jog her memory of the night Seb was killed. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street recently welcomed Harry Visinoni, who plays tragic Seb, back to filming as they shot the special scenes, and he says coming back to the soap just a few months after his character was killed off was extra special because they formed a bubble so they could film the fight scenes and even a kiss between Nina and Seb...

"I came back especially to film the scenes a couple of months after my final day on set. I had to make sure I didn’t look too different. I had wanted to have a really different haircut when I left but I had to keep Seb’s long hair.

"It was brilliant to come back and see everyone. We did lots of night shoots so it was very different from the usual filming. It felt special and more like doing a self-contained drama or a film. The atmosphere was different and we worked as a close cohort to be able to show the attack and the build-up to it."

Harry was thrilled to be reunited with his co-star Mollie recently. (Image credit: ITV)

Harry also says that working so closely with his co-stars was key to showing viewers what really happened the night Seb was killed: "The viewers think they know what happened and who they believe but the audience needs to see exactly what happened to know if justice is done in the courtroom."

There are also some heartbreaking scenes between Nina and Seb coming to the flashbacks, showing just how in love the pair were before Seb's death... "Before now, the whole relationship had been filmed two metres apart, but suddenly we were able to be really close to each other," shared Harry.

"There is a moment in the reconstruction where we actually got to kiss and that really helps tell the story and remind people of the beauty of their relationship."

Flashback scenes will reveal what happened in the moments leading up to Seb's attack. (Image credit: ITV)

Since leaving Coronation Street, Harry has still been tuning in to the drama on the cobbles... "I watched Seb’s death with my mum and my girlfriend and they found it really upsetting to watch.

"I also watched the aftermath [of Seb's death] and I thought Mollie (Gallagher, who plays Nina) and Sally (Carman, who plays Abi Franklin) were exceptional. I'm looking forward to watching the build-up to the trial, I don't know the outcome so I will be rooting for justice for Seb and Nina. I'm also looking forward to watching the flashback scenes as it is quite unusual for Corrie to do something like that."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also stream this week’s episodes on ITV Hub now.