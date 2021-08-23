‘Coronation Street' spoilers: Corey Brent plays the victim in court!

Corey Brent lies through his teeth when he is questioned in court.

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Corey Brent puts on a convincing performance…

Outside court, a furious Abi rails at Stefan and suggests it’s time his son started telling the truth about what really happened to Seb. Meanwhile, a confident Corey takes the stand and lies through his teeth, claiming Kelly viciously attacked Seb as he tried to stop her.

Kevin holds Abi back as she rails at Stefan! (Image credit: ITV)

Corey then paints himself as the victim, telling the court how Kelly’s dad is a gangster and she threatened to have him killed if he reported her to the police. Kelly listens to his lies, incensed.

Later, Imran cross examines Corey, suggesting that in fact he was the one who killed Seb. Will Corey be rattled and admit the truth?

When Curtis reveals that he’s got a hospital appointment later to get his test results, Emma offers to go with him. However, when he suddenly collapses unconscious behind the bar at the Bistro an ambulance is called.

Elsewhere, Fiz and Tyrone take a reluctant Hope to her first therapy session and are heartbroken when she explains to the psychologist how she started the fire because she felt sad when her daddy left as people are always leaving her.

Also, George assures Todd that he’ll dispose of Phelan’s ashes in a respectful manner as soon as he can but Todd remains unconvinced. While George’s back is turned, Todd tries to steal the ashes but as he lifts the lid on the urn, George returns and catches him red handed.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.