‘Coronation Street' spoilers: Nina Lucas takes the stand…
Airs Wednesday 1 September 2021 at 7.30pm on ITV.
In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Nina Lucas, who is played by Mollie Gallagher, is ready to fight for Seb as she heads to the station after her memory returned...
At the police station, Nina signs her new statement about what happened the day Seb was killed, hoping it will help bring justice for him. In court, Sabeen is concerned to hear about the revised statement and wonders how it will impact his case. As Corey and Kelly’s trial gets underway, Nina is advised to readopt her goth look as no one deserves to be persecuted for their appearance.
Meanwhile, as Seb’s harrowing final voicemail is played, Kelly hangs her head in shame remembering what the group did to him, while a heartbroken Abi shoots venomous looks at her and Corey. As the case continues to unfold, Nina tells the court how she remembers seeing Corey kicking Seb repeatedly and Kelly begging him to stop. Will she be able to continue with her testimony or will the truth be too overwhelming?
However, when Sabeen stands up to cross examine Nina and questions the reliability of her memory and whether her friends influenced her recollection of the day, will Nina’s story stand up or will she manage to break her newly confident spirit?
The cast for tonight's episode includes:
Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
Roy Cropper - David Neilson
Corey Brent - Maximus Evans
Kelly Neelan - Millie Gibson
Sabeen Habeeb - Zora Bishop
Imran Habeeb - Charlie de Melo
Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.
