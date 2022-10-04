Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan teases soap return

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, who played Rosie Webster for 13 years, has hinted that she could be returning to the cobbles after four years.

Rosie was last seen on Coronation Street in 2018 after leaving to start a new life in Japan hosting a TV game show. The wannabe celebrity was involved in a number of major storylines during her time in Weatherfield, including being in the middle of a drugs plot, having an affair with her teacher and Fiz's (Jennie McAlpine) then-boyfriend John Stape (Graeme Hawley) and being kidnapped.

Talking to OK! (opens in new tab) Helen revealed that she would "love" to return to the soap and would be willing to reprise her role as the glamorous and iconic Weatherfield resident.

She said: “I’d love to go back to Coronation Street at some point. I think it’s obvious that everything I do work-wise just works around the kids. So yeah, probably when Charlie [Helen's son] gets a little bit older, maybe.

"But I think while he’s young and Charlie’s like my last — unless I have another one when I’m a lot older. So I really want to enjoy that baby stage. I don’t want to miss out.”

Helen Flanagan as Rosie Webster. (Image credit: ITV)

Rosie Webster is the eldest daughter of Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell). Helen took on the role in 2000 at the age of 10. She left the soap in 2018 to have her second daughter, Delilah.

Helen is now due to take part in the I'm A Celebrity spin-off, I'm A Celebrity All Stars which sees legendary campmates from over the years returning to take on some tough challenges in a brand new camp in South Africa. The TV star took part in I'm A Celebrity in 2012 and finished in seventh place.

