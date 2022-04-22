I'm a Celebrity spin-off will bring back iconic campmates for new challenges

I'm a Celebrity is getting an all-star spin-off series, which will welcome back some former campmates to take on new challenges in a brand new camp.

While I'm a Celebrity 2022 is expected to film in Australia, after moving to Wales for two seasons, the spin-off programme will take place in South Africa in a new camp.

The contestants aren't the only returning stars either, as Ant and Dec will also host this programme after being the long-running hosts of the original I'm a Celebrity series.

According to the Daily Mail: "The new stand-alone show will run in addition to the usual annual ITV programme — which is set to return to the Australian jungle this year after two years in Wales — and is likely to air next summer."

A source told the publication: "The team behind I'm a Celebrity are making a brand new spin-off of the hit series featuring the most loved, favourite campmates from previous years.

"The new edition is likely to air in 2023 but before that viewers will get to enjoy the show's much-anticipated return to Australia in November."

Ant and Dec will present the new I'm a Celebrity spin-off series. (Image credit: ITV)

However, there's a key difference as there's no public vote this time, with everything taking place inside the camp in some "fresh" twists on the much-loved format.

The source added: "The show is still very much based in the world of I'm a Celebrity — the campmates will be doing trials and living in the camp environment, but with fresh and exciting new twists on the format.

"The campmates will have a hand in their own destiny through a series of internal votes and challenges."

While this spin-off series hasn't got a confirmed line-up or air date, fans are expected to see the new season of I'm a Celebrity earlier than usual due to the World Cup. It normally airs in November, but it could be as early as October so it finishes before the World Cup begins.

If it did air in October this would be a much earlier start than usual, so fans of the iconic reality series won't have too long to wait this year!

I'm a Celebrity airs on ITV later this year. Previous seasons can be streamed on-demand via ITV Hub.