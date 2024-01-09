Coronation Street star reveals how they really feel about their character being killed off-screen

Former Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote has explained how she felt about her character being killed, especially since it took place off-screen.

Georgia played the role of Katy Armstrong between 2010 and 2015, and then her character was killed off-screen in a car accident in 2017, meaning there was no real chance of her returning.

Katy was a big character in the soap at the time, entering a relationship with long-running character Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) with whom she had a son, and fans have been curious about how Georgia felt about Katy's death.

Addressing this question in a recent Instagram Q&A, she was asked if she was "disappointed" that her character was killed off so unexpectedly, two years after her initial exit.

However, Georgia seemed to be okay with it, assuring fans that she was "grateful" for the opportunity to play a role on the iconic ITV soap.

She replied: "I wouldn’t say disappointed at all. I’m one of those people when I leave a job I’m ready for the next adventure.

"Corrie was an amazing nearly 5 years for me, I learned so much and will forever be grateful for the show."

She added: "Would I have gone back if I could? I can’t answer that because I will never know. But the time I had there was a special time in my life and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to have played not only one but two roles in the show. It’s iconic."

Since leaving the soap, she went on to become a nail technician, announcing the news on Instagram and telling fans she enjoys doing that outside of acting.

Outside of her work on Coronation Street, Georgia played the role of Alison Simmons in Grange Hill between 2005 and 2008, the character of Bryony in Emmerdale in 2010, and Gemma in This Is England 86.

She also participated in season 13 of Strictly Come Dancing where she finished as joint runner-up with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice and has had roles in other legendary British shows like Life on Mars and Casualty.

Georgia's most recent role was in the 2022 sci-fi comedy film We Are Not Alone where she played Elodie, the no-nonsense owner of the local pub. She starred alongside The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas, and comedians such as Mike Wozniak, Rob Delaney, and Miles Jupp.