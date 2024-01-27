Coronation Street star says DAISY could be the next cobbles serial killer

Coronation Street Charlotte Jordan has made a dramatic prediction for her character, Daisy, suggesting that she could be the next serial killer on the cobbles.

Recently in Coronation Street, we've seen Daisy become the secret landlady of the Rovers Return alongside Jenny.

With the pair raising the funds to save the Rovers through some very unsavoury means, could Daisy resort to murder to hide her tracks? Potentially, according to this latest Q&A with the actor.

Hosting a Q&A on Instagram, Charlotte told fans they could ask her anything. As reported by Digital Spy, one asked the Corrie star, "What is your dream storyline for Daisy to have?"

Charlotte responded with a picture of her pulling an evil face, followed by, "Serial killer. I said what I saaaaaid."

(Image credit: ITV)

The latest serial killer on the Street was Stephen Reid, who was killed in October 2023 by Peter Barlow. Could Daisy be the one to step into his shoes?

The character has been prompting mixed feelings lately, with some rooting for the news landlady and some condemning her for her behaviour.

'hello loved seeing daisy back on screen in tonight’s #Corrie, great stuff from you, can’t wait to see what’s coming up, hope you are having a lovely week xx' wrote one fan.

@CharlieJordanxo hello loved seeing daisy back on screen in tonight’s #Corrie, great stuff from you, can’t wait to see what’s coming up, hope you are having a lovely week xxJanuary 24, 2024 See more

While another said, 'Why is corrie playing with my feelings with daisy cause now shes like her old self, smiling but is still a cow and needs therapy and needs Daniel and UGH.'

Why is corrie playing with my feelings with daisy cause now shes like her old self, smiling but is still a cow and needs therapy and needs Daniel and UGHJanuary 24, 2024 See more

While another said, 'Have Daisy and Jenny gone on holiday with Carla's money ? Haven't seen them behind the bar for a week or two.'

#CorrieHave Daisy and Jenny gone on holiday with Carla's money ? Haven't seen them behind the bar for a week or two 🤔January 19, 2024 See more

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 29th January to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.