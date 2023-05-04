Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver shocks fans with a new look: 'You look incredible'

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver was showered with praise after some stunning new photos.

Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver had fans blown away as she showed off her jaw-dropping new look on Instagram.

Sue, who has played Coronation Street no-nonsense matriarch Eileen Grimshaw for 23 years, showcased her gorgeous transformation as she posed for pictures with a new blonde bob and pink suit after having her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Bryony Blake.

The caption read: "What a treat to have my makeup done by the hugely talented @bryony_blake - thank you!!!"

Fans were also amazed by Sue's weight loss following her I'm A Celebrity 2022 stint last year. Sue admitted that she had lost weight in the jungle and told Prima magazine (opens in new tab): "I lost some weight in the jungle, but I'm not obsessing over diets: life is hard enough!"

Sue's Coronation Street co-stars were quick to comment on her new look as Tony Maudsley, who plays her on-screen boyfriend George Shuttleworth, gushed: "George's pink lady 😍," while Brooke Vincent (Sophie Webster) swooned: "SUEEEE 😍😍😍😍" and Catherine Tyldesley, who used to play Eva Price added: "You look incredible xxx."

Sue appeared on I'm A Celebrity 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

Sue returned to the cobbles earlier this year after being the third campmate to be evicted from the jungle, where she formed a close friendship with former England rugby player Mike Tindall, who she lovingly called her 'jungle husband' during her appearance on the show.

Recently in Coronation Street, Eileen's relationship with George has been on the rocks.

Eileen was left frustrated as George accidentally glued her favourite mug to the table when he and Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) were building their model boats. On top of that, she felt betrayed when she found out George gave his sister Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) £5,000 and lied to her about it.

