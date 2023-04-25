Coronation Street spoilers: Tim Metcalfe kidnaps Elaine!

Tim Metcalfe is determined to keep his mum away from Stephen in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

After locking horns with Tim Metcalfe, Elaine agrees to fly out to Vegas that afternoon to marry Stephen. Sally’s shocked and breaks the news to Tim, who offers to run Elaine and Stephen to the airport, making out that he accepts their marriage plans. He lures Elaine into his taxi and leaving Stephen on the doorstep, speeds away with his Mum a hostage in the car. As Sally and Stephen watch in disbelief, will Tim be able to put a stop to his mum’s wedding?



Dee-Dee introduces Paul to Trish, a woman she met online who lost her husband to MND. As Trish describes the stages of MND and what to expect, Dee-Dee urges Paul to tell Billy and his family about his condition, but will he listen?

Amy boards the bus into town to meet a uni friend, but when a guy sits next to her, she suffers a panic attack and orders the bus driver to pull over.

Amy suffers a panic attack. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Eric breaks the news to Aaron that his Nan has died and insists that he’d like to take him and Abi out for dinner.

Eric takes Aaron and Abi out. (Image credit: ITV)

Adam books a table at the bistro for his birthday. But when Damon offers to throw in a bottle of Champagne, will Sarah be able to mask her unease?



In the Rovers, Brian reveals that he too builds model boats and offers to assist George with his. At No.11, Eileen finds the pair working on their ships but is furious when she discovers they’ve accidentally glued her favourite mug to the table.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.