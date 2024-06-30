Coronation Street veteran to return to the show to mark Gail Platt's exit storyline

It's not been an easy ride for Coronation Street's Gail Platt, who has had to endure six failed marriages and countless incidents of family drama, not to mention several murder plots during her time on the ITV soap.

Coronation Street star Helen Worth, who first stepped into the role in 1974, is set to leave the cobbles in a future storyline, which has been teased as "a major storyline for the Platt family".

And a familiar face is set to join the Coronation Street cast again, with reports confirming that Gail's former husband Martin Platt, played by Sean Wilson, will be returning to the ITV soap.

According to reporting from The Sun, Martin's return will mark a happy ending for Gail.

A source told The Independentof Gail's exit, "The plotline has many nuances, twists and turns but scriptwriters all want this to feel like a gorgeous end of Gail’s story, with her finally finding her happy ending."

The source added, "Bosses knew the moment needed to truly celebrate one of Corrie’s most iconic characters as well as honour Helen’s astonishing run on the soap.

"It just didn’t sit right to kill her off or have Gail suffer more tragedy after, let’s face it, a pretty traumatic life."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking with the publication, Helen elaborated on why it's now the "perfect time" to leave the show.

She said, "This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world.

"I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

"I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew."

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 1st July to see what's next for Gail and the rest of the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.