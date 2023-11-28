Coronation Street viewers are APPALLED by VILE character's shocking behaviour

Coronation Street fans are fuming over the latest antics of school bully Mason, who left Liam Connor humiliated in Corrie's bullying plot.

The latest episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday 27th November 2023) saw newcomer Mason leaking a video showing Liam crawling into the van to get his bag back after Mason cruelly stole it from him.

It's safe to say that Coronation Street viewers were not happy about Mason's latest antics, calling the bully 'vile' and 'disgusting'.

'This Liam bullying storyline is giving me major PTSD. Mason is VILE!' wrote one fan on X (previously Twitter).

This Liam bullying storyline is giving me major PTSD. Mason is VILE!#corrieNovember 28, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Masons so disgusting hope he is brought down a peg or two.'

Masons so disgusting hope he is brought down a peg or two #corrieNovember 27, 2023 See more

And a third wrote, 'Mason is such an irritating little such-and-such but throwing a library book to the ground has me about to throw hands!'

Mason is such an irritating little such-and-such but throwing a library book to the ground has me about to throw hands! #corrie pic.twitter.com/mvN8EpQQg7November 27, 2023 See more

Other Coronation Street fans voiced on social media how they're getting tired of Mason's storyline, with another writing, 'Getting a bit tedious the Mason storyline. Nobody about whenever he’s bullying.

'I don’t know why they are scared of him. He’s not that tall. He’s not Freddie Krueger. They should kick his ass.'

#Corrie. Getting a bit tedious the Mason storyline. Nobody about whenever he’s bullying. I don’t know why they are scared of him. He’s not that tall. He’s not Freddie Krueger. They should kick his ass.November 27, 2023 See more

To which another Corrie fan replied, 'Apparently it's going into next year February/ March.'

While another said, 'Need Nina! We know she can pack a punch.'

While another said on social media, 'I don’t think I’ve ever hated a character as much as Mason before.'

I don’t think I’ve ever hated a character as much as Mason before #corrieNovember 27, 2023 See more

While another said, predicting a dark future ahead, 'Can anyone else see this storyline ending in Liam finally snapping, battering Mason over the head, nearly killing him, getting sent to a young offenders place and emerging 18 months later with an actor who is clearly way older than he’s supposed to be.'

Can anyone else see this storyline ending in Liam finally snapping, battering Mason over the head, nearly killing him, getting sent to a young offenders place and emerging 18 months later with an actor who is clearly way older than he’s supposed to be #corrie https://t.co/TzpHbESgUzNovember 27, 2023 See more

Will Mason get what's coming to him? Tune in to next week's episode of Coronation Street to find out.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.