Coronation Street's Anothony Cotton reveals how he feels about the soap missing out on a BAFTAs nomination

Coronation Street's Anonthy Cotton has reacted to the popular northern soap not being nominated for an award.

The ITV show wasn't nominated for the Best Soap Awards at the BAFTAs tonight, with the top spot claimed by medical drama Casualty.

Coronation Street star Anthony still appeared on the red carpet for the BAFTAs, despite the soap not being nominated and opened up to Digital Spy about how the soap has had its "fair share" of nominations over the years.

"I feel like I'm excited to see how our friends over in Yorkshire and the East End do. I've been coming to these for years – I think it was 25 years ago I came to my first BAFTAs," he told Digital Spy.

"So we've had our fair share. We've got enough silverware in the cabinet, so it's nice to let somebody else have it for once."

He then continued, "It's just a nice thing to be able to catch up with people. I've seen one of our directors, Matt Hilton, who also creates Emmerdale.

"So we're all part of an extended family and I've got friends that are here that I've known for donkeys' years."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coronation Street has won the award before, and actually has seven wins under its belt - the second-highest amount in soap history, with Eastenders getting the top accolade.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.