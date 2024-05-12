Coronation Street's Anothony Cotton reveals how he feels about the soap missing out on a BAFTAs nomination
Coronation Street's Anothony Cotton still attended the awards tonight
Coronation Street's Anonthy Cotton has reacted to the popular northern soap not being nominated for an award.
The ITV show wasn't nominated for the Best Soap Awards at the BAFTAs tonight, with the top spot claimed by medical drama Casualty.
Coronation Street star Anthony still appeared on the red carpet for the BAFTAs, despite the soap not being nominated and opened up to Digital Spy about how the soap has had its "fair share" of nominations over the years.
"I feel like I'm excited to see how our friends over in Yorkshire and the East End do. I've been coming to these for years – I think it was 25 years ago I came to my first BAFTAs," he told Digital Spy.
"So we've had our fair share. We've got enough silverware in the cabinet, so it's nice to let somebody else have it for once."
He then continued, "It's just a nice thing to be able to catch up with people. I've seen one of our directors, Matt Hilton, who also creates Emmerdale.
"So we're all part of an extended family and I've got friends that are here that I've known for donkeys' years."
Coronation Street has won the award before, and actually has seven wins under its belt - the second-highest amount in soap history, with Eastenders getting the top accolade.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.
You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.