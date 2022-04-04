Coronation Street's Fiz makes SHOCK confession as she leaves the cobbles

Coronation Street’s Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) will make a shocking confession in tonight’s episode (Monday, April. 4) as she confides in her ex-partner Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).

Fiz is preparing to leave Coronation Street and move into a new house with her partner Phill Whittaker (Jamie Keena) and the girls.

However, the fresh start is not all positive for Fiz as she packs up the moving van and confesses to Tyrone that she is worried she is making a big mistake leaving the cobbles after 21 years.

Despite Tyrone secretly wanting Fiz to stay, he decides to do what’s best for her and tells her that she deserves a fresh start in a big house, pointing out that there would be a garden for the girls.

Later on, Tyrone waves her off as she leaves, but his smile hides his heartache. Has he missed the last chance to reconcile their relationship?

Although Fiz is moving away from Weatherfield, she isn’t leaving the show and will continue to appear in future Coronation Street episodes.

Fiz is apprehensive about the move. (Image credit: ITV)

The machinist began dating Phill last year after finding out that Tyrone had cheated on her with Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu).

Tyrone eventually changed his mind about his relationship with Alina and she went back to her native Romania. But, he was soon faced with more heartache when Fiz turned him down after he asked for her back.

He has been extremely jealous of her relationship with Phill ever since and the mechanic has been putting on a brave face for the sake of their children.

Tyrone Dobbs has been very jealous of Fiz and Phill's relationship. (Image credit: ITV)

Tonight’s episode will also see Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) have a big decision to make when her boyfriend Jon Spear (Jordan Ford Silver) asks her to move to Australia with him.

Will she say yes and leave the cobbles for good? Or will he find out that she and Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) are responsible for his grandad’s death and ruin their happy ending?

Coronation Street now airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.