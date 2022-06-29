Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine reveals sweet gift from Tyrone that honours soap LEGEND

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz Stape on the soap, has revealed the touching gift her ex-partner Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) gives her on her wedding day that honours a soap legend.

Fiz is due to marry her boyfriend Phill (Jamie Kenna) in Coronation Street, much to the disappointment of Tyrone who has been wanting to get back with her since his affair with Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu).

As he tries to push his feelings for her aside, Tyrone decides to give Fiz a lovely present on her wedding day which has a special connection to the legendary character Vera Duckworth (Liz Dawn).

Talking to What To Watch and other media, Jennie revealed what Fiz thinks when Tyrone gives her Vera’s earrings as a wedding present.

Jack and Vera Duckworth were one of the most iconic couples on TV. (Image credit: ITV)

She said: “We put in two little nods to the past which I liked in that scene, one was the earrings and the other was in what I’m wearing. She doesn’t know what to do with that because the earrings he gives her are absolutely gorgeous and we remember Vera for her bright, big, colourful earrings.

“I’m not one for bright earrings, so these are gorgeous pearly little ones that Jack [Vera's husband] gave her once for an anniversary. She thinks it’s gorgeous and thinks: ‘Why didn’t you give me these two years ago instead of running off with Alina?’ That’s what she’s thinking.”

Jack and Vera became well-known for their long-standing marriage on the soap. (Image credit: ITV)

Jack (Bill Tarmey) and Vera Duckworth became one of the best-loved couples in TV history and virtually adopted Tyrone when he was young.

Their long-standing marriage sadly came to an end in 2008 when Vera died from heart failure and Jack peacefully died in his armchair in 2010.

But will this touching gesture be enough for Fiz to rekindle her romance with Tyrone? Could it lead her to rethink the wedding and go back to her and Tyrone being the stalwart couple we’ve known and loved?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.