Coronation Street's Maureen Lipman shares exciting news for the future

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman, who plays Evelyn Plumber in the show, has confirmed she won't be leaving the cobbles for good when she takes a break from filming later in the year.

Speaking with Alan Titchmarsh on his Love Your Weekend show, the Coronation Street actor confirmed that she's been 'signed up to do another year'.

She told the TV show host, 'I have been signed up to do another year, yes.' Before adding, 'It’s good for you, it keeps you on your metal, my goodness me.'

The Corrie star also went on to say how she's never 'bored' working in the entertainment industry, adding, 'I don’t get bored with this business and I don’t suppose you do either?'

To which Alan agreed, saying he finds the industry 'stimulating'.

We're sure that Corrie fans will be pleased that the actor is staying put in her role, at least for now, as Evelyn is currently involved in several major storylines.

The character is still adjusting to life with her formally estranged daughter Cassie Plummer (played by Claire Sweeney), who has also been revealed to be Tyrone's biological mother.

Evelyn is also involved in another dramatic storyline revolving around Tyrone’s former flame, Alina Pop, who has come back into his life with some shocking revelations about his son, Dorin.

It looks like Evelyn will have plenty of time to iron out her issues, with the actor confirmed as a part of the Corrie cast for 2025.

A spokesperson told Metro, "Dame Maureen is taking a sabbatical from Coronation Street towards the end of the year. We look forward to seeing her back on the cobbles in 2025."

