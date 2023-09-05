Coronation Street star Stephanie Davies hints she could be the next Rovers landlady

Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis has revealed that she would like her feisty Weatherfield character Courtney Vance to run the Rovers Return pub.

The 30-year-old’s admission comes weeks after she posted a photograph of herself on social media, in which she was seen standing behind the iconic bar.

The photo left fans wondering if this was a sign of things to come, especially as the future of the Rovers Return is currently up in the air, with the boozer having been sold back to brewery Newton and Ridley by cash-strapped landlady Jenny Connor.

Questioned about the photo and whether she could imagine Courtney with her name above the door, Stephanie revealed to us, “I can absolutely see that myself, and I think Courtney would be an amazing landlady.

“A few of the cast have said to me, ‘I could just see you behind the bar as the new landlady.’ You can’t always see it for yourself, but you can for other people.”

Asked what kind of landlady Courtney would make, Stephanie continues, “She’d be the best landlady because she’d love all the drama and gossip going around, but she’d take no messing about and would be quite firm if things got out of hand.

“She’d throw a good few parties as well. And she’d be counselling people from behind the bar.”

In the meantime, Courtney has more than enough drama to contend with. The glamorous blonde, who is married to wealthy businessman Darren, recently embarked on a steamy affair with Dev Alahan’s teenage son Aadi, who also happens to be Darren’s new assistant.

The pair have so far managed to keep their relationship under wraps, but next week Dev will catch them in a clinch. As the proverbial hits the fan, Courtney comes clean to her husband, who has long suspected her of playing away but is stunned that her lover is a virtually penniless 18-year-old.

The boss's wife has her sights set on Aadi Alahan. (Image credit: ITV)

“It’s a toxic marriage because Darren’s had numerous affairs,’ adds Stephanie. “At first, Courtney’s affair with Aadi was a way to hurt Darren, but then real feelings have occurred and she is really fond of him. It’s just one big old mess… and then she moves in with the Alahans!

“Dev’s not very happy, as you can imagine! I’ve got some amazing scenes with Jimmi Harkishin coming up. Courtney and Dev start having this cat-and-mouse relationship. He is fuming and doesn’t want her there, but Courtney makes herself right at home straight away.”

But Dev has more to worry about than an unwanted lodger. He has remortgaged his shops to invest in Darren’s new business venture, in which Darren is buying up smaller branches of Frescho to expand his chain of off-licences.

Could Aadi’s lusty liaisons put paid to Dev’s big dream?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.