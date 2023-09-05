Coronation Street spoilers: Is this the END for Paul Foreman?

Paul Foreman trips and falls in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paul Foreman struggles to walk, but he refuses to back down when Billy suggests he tries the wheelchair. Later, Paul is suspicious when he clocks Bertie’s new tablet and then catches her red-handed sorting a load of electronic goods addressed to Shelly.

Bernie explains she’s simply trying to make some money to buy all the kit that he’s going to need. Paul tells Billy about Bernie’s scam and how, although she means well, he’s going to put a stop to it. As Paul heads to her flat, he trips and falls and when he cries out for help he realises there’s no one around.

Over breakfast, Dev and Asha wonder how long Courtney intends to stay. Meanwhile, Aadi’s clearly smitten when Courtney declares that she’s well rid of Darren and this is a chance for them to make a go of it.

In a bid to salvage the Freshco deal, Dev promises Darren he’ll have a word with Aadi and make him see sense. But is he prepared to listen?

Aadi is in far too deep with Courtney. (Image credit: ITV1)

When Adam finds out that Dee-Dee turned down a date with Joel in order to spend the evening with him, he engineers a plan to get them together.

Adam decides to play matchmaker. (Image credit: ITV)

The social worker calls at No.6 and tells a gutted Stu that Eliza wants to remain at her Dad’s.



Ed’s late for a celebratory meal at Speed Daal with Ronnie and Debbie. Have his gambling demons got the better of him?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.