Coronation Street fans want THIS star to make a comeback as the new Rovers Return landlady

Coronation Street's residents were glad to be back in the Rover's Return last night for the New Year's Eve festivities after the pub was closed throughout the Christmas period.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Sunday 31st December, 2023) the grand reopening saw

But some social media users say producers missed a trick with the Rovers opening again, as it would have been a great time to introduce a surprise new landlady behind the bar.

One Corrie fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): 'Coronation street missed a trick with the rovers closing.... They could have had an unnaounced a shock come back for Kym Marsh and have her behind the bar when it opened.

'Fed up with Jenny running the rovers now, it's so boring and she's not the right character.'

Coronation street missed a trick with the rovers closing.... They could have had an unnaounced a shock come back for Kym Marsh and have her behind the bar when it opened. Fed up with jenny running the rovers now, it's so boring and she's not the right character#corrie

Other Corrie fans commented that the re-opening was a bit of letdown in terms of the appearance of the pub.

One wrote: 'So that whole #Corrie pub plot was so the rovers could get a new floor, fireplace and some random wooden panelling…. A perfect opportunity to solve the 60 odd year old layout issues in one fell swoop… but no, just some new upholstery.'

So that whole #Corrie pub plot was so the rovers could get a new floor, fireplace and some random wooden panelling…. A perfect opportunity to solve the 60 odd year old layout issues in one fell swoop… but no, just some new upholstery #JustDecorate

Others were less than impressed with the scenes, writing, 'This picture shows exactly what’s wrong with #corrie. With a full time cast of 60 plus, they can only be bothered to get 6 cast to stand outside the freshly reopened rovers on New Year’s Eve.

'With 7 extras thrown in. It’s pathetic and sad to see what’s been done to the soap.'

This picture shows exactly what's wrong with #corrie. With a full time cast of 60 plus, they can only be bothered to get 6 cast to stand outside the freshly reopened rovers on New Year's Eve. With 7 extras thrown in. It's pathetic and sad to see what's been done to the soap.

While another fan commented, 'It is not credible that after getting the go-ahead to open the Rovers Return, they do it in such a short period of time. Maybe Daisy should be Prime Minister of the country and Jenny, Deputy Prime Minister?'

#Corrie It is not credible that after getting the go-ahead to open the Rovers Return, they do it in such a short period of time. Maybe Daisy should be Prime Minister of the country and Jenny, Deputy Prime Minister?

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 3rd January to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.