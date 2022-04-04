'Corrie' fans delighted to see a favourite character back – but worried that another isn’t 'okay'
Corrie viewers were concerned about one character's welfare...
Corrie fans were over the moon to see Evelyn Plummer back on the Street in Monday’s episode. The Corrie favourite has been absent for several weeks, but returned as part of the story that sees Fiz leave Weatherfield to move in with new man Phill.
Evelyn caught a guilty Tyrone out when he was taking a peek in the boxes Fiz had put in the back of the removal van, all ready to move her new house with Phill. Tyrone tried to cover his actions, much to Evelyn’s amusement.
The scene brought a smile to viewers faces, who were happy to see Maureen Lipman’s character back in action.
“Evelyn!! She’s back!! The Queen!!” tweeted one with a load of heart emojis to hammer their point. “Evelyn... been a while,” agreed another.
Evelyn!! She’s back!!The Queen!! ❤️❤️@itvcorrie #CorrieApril 4, 2022
Evelyn😃 it's been a while.. #CorrieApril 4, 2022
Good to see Evelyn back #corrieApril 4, 2022
However, the scene did leave viewers concerned about something. Evelyn was walking her dog Cerberus when she saw Tyrone. And with it not looking like the warmest day in Weatherfield history, they were worried the greyhound was a bit chilly! He appeared to be shivering, looking rather crestfallen with his tail between his legs.
“Is that dog okay on Corrie?” asked one. While another posted “Someone fetch the dog a coat.”
Is that dog okay in Corrie? Poor thing looked terrified... #CorrieApril 4, 2022
Someone fetch that dog Serbrus on Corrie a coat. Poor lads shivering. Or some anxiety medication. Either way, he’s not a happy pooch 🥺April 4, 2022
That dog is not happy, it’s tail tucked under like that is a clear sign, poor thing. #CorrieApril 4, 2022
Thankfully, later scenes were set indoors, giving Cerberus the chance to heat up and viewers another chance for a bit of a giggle.
With Fiz moving out, Evelyn was getting herself comfortable, enjoying her and Cerberus having the house to themselves. Then in walked Tyrone, revealing that now Fiz has gone, he was moving back in. Evelyn was left distinctly crestfallen, although viewers got the sense that deep down she was happy to have her grandson back.
How will the new living arrangements work out for Ty, his gran... and Cerberus?
Coronation Street now airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
