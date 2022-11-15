Creepy horror hit Smile now streaming on Paramount Plus

If you're looking for a great horror movie to watch, then here's something that'll make you grin: hit horror movie Smile is now available to stream, allowing you to watch from the comfort of your home.

Smile is available straight away on Paramount Plus, so if you subscribe to the Paramount-centric streaming service, you can now view the horror movie on your home TV, PC, mobile, or whatever screen you like to use. The movie was produced by Paramount, so that makes sense.

The movie tells the story of a therapist who witnesses the suicide of a patient and subsequently begins to witness bizarre and supernatural occurrences. We know, that sounds like The Sixth Sense, but it's very different. Sosie Bacon plays the lead role with Jessie T. Usher, Judy Eyes and Kal Penn in supporting roles.

Smile debuted in late September in the US and by early November it had already become the highest-grossing horror film with an R rating since the 2020 (and third overall, not including horrors). It's also the second-highest-grossing horror of 2022, after Nope.

On Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), Smile holds a 79% "Certified Fresh" critic rating and 77% audience one. In What to Watch's Smile review, we praised performances, the score and the tense tone, though acknowledged a reliance on jump-scares and also the fact that lots of the plot was spoiled in the trailer — we're not going to share the trailer here for that very reason.

Paramount Plus started slow, but it's quickly becoming one of the best streaming services on the market, thanks in part to lots of fantastic Paramount-produced original programming coming to the service. And we can expect Top Gun: Maverick to join the library in the near future.

Smile was actually initially intended as a straight-to-streaming movie, but after a positive response from test audiences, Paramount decided to give it a theatrical release. Judging by the reception, that was clearly a good idea. But now it's returned home to Paramount Plus.

If you've already got Paramount Plus, then you can stream Smile straight away. If not, it costs $4.99 per month for the Paramount Plus Essential plan in the US or £6.99 for the only plan in the UK.