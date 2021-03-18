'Cruel Summer' trailer: Settle in for the Freeform psychological thriller on April 20

Freeform is getting a much-anticipated new psychological thriller this spring in the form of Cruel Summer, which premieres with a two-hour event on April 20, 2021.

The mystery sees the disappearance of a young, popular woman, and a less-cool woman accused of the crime. The series takes place over three summers in the 1990s, and the trailer makes it pretty clear that there's going to be a fair amount of time shifting in this one, so get ready to bounce around a bit.

Here's the official take from Freeform:

“Cruel Summer” is a psychological thriller that follows two young women; Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabee who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

Cruel Summer premieres April 20 on Freeform. New episodes also will be available the day after they air on Hulu on demand.

Freeform is available on every major streaming service in the United States, including FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and AT&T TV. (And that's not going to do anything to help you decide between YouTube TV vs. Hulu.)

Sling TV is going to be your least-expensive option, with Freeform on the Sling Orange track, which can be had for $35 a month. (That's after the Sling free trial, of course.) Or you can get Sling Orange and Sling Blue together for $50 a month.