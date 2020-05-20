Current HBO customers on Altice, Verizon Fios and Cox will get HBO Max for free

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

We're a week out from the launch of HBO Max, and its parent company, WarnerMedia, today announced a handful of new partnerships that will get the new service to even more current HBO subscribers for free.

The newly announced deals include Altice USA, Verizon Fios and Cox Communications. If you currently pay for the legacy HBO service through them, you'll get HBO Max for free. Previously announced for this same sort of thing were HBO subscribers on Hulu and on Charter .

WarnerMedia also announced that an HBO Max app will be available on PlayStation 4 (and presumably PlayStation 5, once it's released), as well as Xbox One, taking care of the two largest gaming platforms. HBO Max also will be available on Samsung Smart TVs going back to 2016 models.

Independent cable and broadcast operators also are included, meaning HBO Max will be available on services such as WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN, Grande Communications & Wave, and MCTV. (That's just a small part of that list.)

HBO Max is the new iteration of HBO, under the new WarnerMedia umbrella. It includes all of the legacy HBO that you're used to, and it will be bolstered by other WarnerMedia properties. That includes networks like TNT, Comedy Central, CNN, TBS, New Line, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more.

The new service will cost $14.99 a month — same as legacy HB0, and the two services will live on in parallel, at least or the time being. (Though WarnerMedia isn't being shy about moving folks onto HBO Max.) A number of AT&T customers (AT&T owns Warner Media) will receive HBO Max for free as a promotion built in to other subscriptions.