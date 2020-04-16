Charter's current HBO customers will get HBO Max for free

Source: WarnerMedia (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

WarnerMedia today announced that it has reached a multi-year agreement with Charter Communications to bring HBO Max to Charter's customers when it launches in May.

The deal gives HBO Max to all of Charter's existing HBO subscribers access to HBO Max for free. All they'll have to do is sign in. Charter's customers who don't have HBO, as well as new customers, will be able to sign up straight from Charter.

"Charter has been a longtime distributor of our networks and on-demand content, and a valued partner to our company," Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution, said in a news release. "We look forward to working together to bring HBO Max to Spectrum subscribers when the product launches next month."

HBO Max is the next generation of HBO (it'll live in parallel with the current HBO, though basically it's trying to transition everyone over), and it'll launch sometime in May. (Nobody has said exactly when yet.)

HBO Max also will be available through YouTube TV, though those customers will actually have to pay for it. (HBO isn't currently available through YouTube TV.)