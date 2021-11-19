Cynthia Erivo will replace Craig Revel Horwood for 'Strictly Come Dancing' Musicals Week

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will welcome a new judge this week after series regular Craig Revel Horwood tested positive for Covid-19 and is no longer able to take part.

It has been confirmed that Cynthia Erivo will join Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas for the shows on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st November, where contestants will be taking on the iconic Musicals Week.

Cynthia Erivo is set to star as Elphaba in the upcoming film adaptation of hit musical Wicked, and has already taken on roles such as Aretha Franklin in the third series of Genius, and the title role in biopic Harriet where she played Harriet Tubman.

She has won a Daytime Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, and a Tony Award, as well as been nominated for two Academy Awards.

Speaking about the opportunity, Cynthia said: "I’m so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for Musicals Week. Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all art and making it one. I’m excited to bring my experience to the show and I can’t wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend."

Cynthia Erivo is a guest judge for @BBCStrictly Musicals Week! The multi award-winning singer and actor joins @MOTSI_MABUSE, @TheAntonDuBeke and Head Judge @ShirleyBallas on the @BBCStudios production this weekend. https://t.co/JmHpABbiKoNovember 19, 2021 See more

Speaking on behalf of Craig, a Strictly spokesperson said: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

But Cynthia will be on-hand to critique our remaining couples as they dance routines inspired by iconic musicals, and we'll be seeing things like The Sound of Music, Singin’ In the Rain, and Mary Poppins, so it should be a really fun show!

Will Cynthia be quite as scathing as Craig when it comes to her critiques? We'll have to wait and see!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 this Saturday at 6:35pm — check out our TV Guide for full TV listings.