'Strictly Come Dancing' songs and dances announced for Musicals Special

'Strictly Come Dancing' have announced the songs and dances for the Musicals Special.

Join the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 judges front row for this week’s Musicals Special as we see the remaining couples take to the ballroom once again to dance to the most loved musicals of all time.

Last week saw entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies eliminated from the competition after the judges were left with a difficult decision to save her or Tilly Ramsay.

Sara was crushed about her elimination and fans were left sobbing at her appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two as she broke down.

She revealed on the show that: “I spent yesterday being really gutted and wallowing and feeling sorry for myself and Aljaz kept trying to ring us and I was like no, I'm really not going to talk to you because that's going to make us cry even more."

She continued, "And even my five year old kept saying, 'Mummy why are you crying, grown-ups shouldn’t cry' So I had a word with myself this morning, and this lovely man [Aljaz] took me for lunch and I feel a lot better.”

In this week’s Musicals Special there will be an incredible Cabaret-inspired opening performance from the professional dancers. Afterwards, we’ll see the couples dance live to show tunes from some of the most iconic musicals.

Here are the announced songs and dances each couple will be dancing this week…

'Strictly Come Dancing' songs and dances for Musicals Special

AJ Odudu & Kai Widdrington are doing the Waltz to Edelweiss from The Sound of Music

Rose Ayling-Ellis & Giovanni Pernice will do the Quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from Frozen

Tilly Ramsay & Nikita Kuzman are doing the Couple’s Choice to Revolting Children from Matilda

Dan Walker & Nadiya Bychkova will be doing the Charleston to Good Morning from Singin’ In the Rain

John Whaite & Johannes Radebe will Viennese Waltz to Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins

Rhys Stephenson & Nancy Xu will Jive to Footloose from Footloose

Tom Fletcher & Amy Dowden are doing the Couple’s Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables

It was a tough competition last week, with Rhys Stephenson topping the leader board with 40 points, but in a close second and third was Rose Ayling-Ellis with 39 points and John Whaite with 38 points.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 this Saturday at 6:35pm — check out our TV Guide for full TV listings.