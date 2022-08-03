Dancing with the Stars Disney Plus start date revealed

Get your dancing shoes ready because Disney Plus announced the premiere date for Dancing with the Stars. Heading into its 31st season, the beloved ballroom dancing reality competition that combines celebrities with professional dance partners is making its debut on Disney’s streaming platform on September 19. The news came at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Dancing with the Stars aired for 30 seasons on ABC. In April it was announced that the show would make the jump from ABC to Disney Plus. The show also received a two season pickup as it makes the jump to its new home, which means that season 31 and 32 will air on the streaming platform.

Here’s the official description of the show from Disney Plus:

"Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions."

With Banks and Ribeiro back as hosts along with the same panel of judges we’ve seen in previous seasons, there’s every reason to believe that the show will have the same look and feel it’s always had on ABC. There’s no indication that anything will change now that the reality competition will call Disney Plus its home.

Fans can expect more announcements for Dancing with the Stars season 31 in the coming weeks, including cast reveals. When the show aired on ABC the cast announcements were often made on Good Morning America, another ABC staple, so it will be interesting to see whether the jump to Disney Plus will change how casting is announced.

Other news announced at the TCA summer press tour includes a new premiere date for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law of August 18 instead of August 17, moving the new Marvel series back one day to Thursdays. Premiere dates were also announced for Growing Up and Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (September 8), Super/Natural (September 21) and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 (September 28).