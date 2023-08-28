Dark Winds, Interview with the Vampire get new (temporary) streaming home

If you haven't had a chance to check out AMC Plus series like Dark Winds, Interview with the Vampire, Fear the Walking Dead or A Discovery of Witches, Max subscribers will soon have a chance to watch them through a special limited-time partnership.

Beginning on September 1 and running through October 31, full seasons of several popular AMC Plus series will be available to stream on Max.

Take a look at the series that will be available to stream:

Fear the Walking Dead seasons 1-7

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire season 1

Dark Winds season 1

Gangs of London seasons 1-2

Ride with Norman Reedus seasons 1-5

A Discovery of Witches seasons 1-3

Killing Eve seasons 1-4

In case you're wondering, that comes out to over 200 episodes of content that you'll be able to find under a special menu labeled "AMC Plus Picks on Max." The AMC Plus shows will be available on both the ad-free and ad-supported subscription options, and as an added bonus they will air ad-free.

Though the details of the deal were not disclosed, executives at Max and AMC Plus agreed that this move will bring more content to viewers and will benefit everyone involved.

"Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household," said Meredith Gertler, Warner Bros. Discovery's executive vice president of global content strategy, planning and analysis. "The AMC+ collection pop-up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering."

"AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the US for two full months."

As McDermott noted, this deal is exclusively for US viewers but it could lead to new opportunities for AMC Plus shows to debut in worldwide markets given that many AMC shows are not available in some countries.