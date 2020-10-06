David Letterman is back with Kim K, RDJ, Chappelle and Lizzo for Season 3

The only thing better than watching David Letterman interview celebrities for decades is watching him do it now, on his own terms. (And with a bitchin' beard.) That's what makes his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction so good.

And the show is back on Oct. 21 for Season 3.

On tap this time around are four folks you maybe wouldn't expect ol' Dave to be hanging out with. Or maybe you would.

This time around we'll all spend time with Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chapelle, and musician Lizzo.

It'll undoubtedly be an intriguing few hours with some household names, and perhaps show them in a slightly different light than we're used to.

And Robert Downey Jr. with goats? That's must-see TV.

