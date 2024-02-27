Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of February 26 to March 1

It's another exciting week in Salem as the calendar turns from February to March. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 26 to March 1.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 26 to March 1, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 26

"After Harris wakes from his coma, Rafe questions him. Ava is relieved to learn Harris is finally awake, while Stefan is clearly nervous. Stephanie observes as Marlena speaks with Everett about his past. With Tripp by her side, Wendy has a panic attack."

Tuesday, February 27

"Everett tells Chad about Bobby. Kayla shares dreadful news with Abe and Chanel while Paulina rests… Johnny visits Holly. Nicole and EJ share a warm moment as they watch over Holly."

Wednesday, February 28

"Alex and Kristen update each other on their relationships with Theresa and Brady. Theresa and Brady hope to make amends with Tate. Nicole and EJ are thrilled when Holly regains consciousness. Sarah defends Xander to EJ. Chad consoles a troubled Stephanie about Everett."

Thursday, February 29

"Ava and Steve receive news about Tripp and Wendy. Tripp and Wendy distract themselves with their imagination. Lani and Eli return to Salem to see Paulina. Eric surprises Sloan with a Valentine’s Day do-over. Stefan gets some deadly orders from Clyde."

Friday, March 1

"Brady and Theresa visit Tate in his new half-way house in Salem. Holly implores Nicole and EJ to tell her the truth about why she fell into a coma. Steve finally admits the truth to Konstantin. At the hospital, Stefan arrives to silence Harris…"

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of February 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 19

"Paulina recovers from her surgery while being supported by Abe, Johnny and Chanel. Kayla finds out that Tripp didn’t show up for his work shift at the hospital. Maggie and Konstantin spend Valentine’s evening with each other. Jada confronts Everett about being her ex, Bobby."

Tuesday, February 20

"Stefan warns Ava not to risk Clyde’s wrath. Brady opens up to Marlena. Alex finds Theresa furiously packing after he declines to propose. Sloan complains to Melinda about Eric. Roman surprises Kate with a private dinner."

Wednesday, February 28

"A young Tom & Alice enjoy a picnic. Doug, Julie and Maggie spend time at the burned Horton house. Roman, Kate, John and Marlena lend support as friends and family reminisce. Leo confides in Julie that he’d love to know the history of Salem’s royalty. A vintage box is accidentally discovered."

Thursday, February 29

"Wendy and Tripp find themselves kidnapped! Ava tells Rafe about her pact with Harris. Steve provides proof to Stephanie that Everett is Bobby. Jada confronts Everett with evidence of their life together. Brady and Theresa pay Tate a visit."

Friday, March 1

"With Sarah and Justin’s support, Xander continues to plead his innocence to Rafe. Clyde summons Stefan to Statesville. Ava pours her heart out to unconscious Harris. Konstantin demands answers from Steve."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.