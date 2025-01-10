Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of January 13-17

There's plenty of drama to heat things up in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 13-17.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 13, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 13

"Sarah confronts Philip and Kate. Xander complains to Maggie. Chad is stunned when he runs into Cat. Marlena cries on Steve’s shoulder about John’s absence."

Tuesday, January 14

"Leo asks Abe for a favor. Gabi and Javi tease each other. Shawn welcomes JJ back to the Salem PD. EJ plays dumb with Jada."

Wednesday, January 15

"EJ enlists Arnold’s help. Xander extends a peace offering to Philip. Sarah asks Stephanie to keep her counsel. A friendly moment is shared between Leo and Javi."

Thursday, January 16

"Tate surprises Holly with a romantic gesture. Gabi pleads with Javi to cut Leo loose. Leo reveals troubling news to Marlena. Ava tries to break up with Brady. Kristen catches Rachel acting out."

Friday, January 17

"Leo lays a trap for Lady Whistleblower. Ava and Brady are interrupted by a panicked Kristen. Doug finally pays off his debts. Holly realizes Tate and Sophia are bonding."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of January 6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 6

"Rafe suggests an alliance with EJ. Chanel confronts Joy. Marlena has some advice for Belle. Javi tells Jada about his love life."

Tuesday, January 7

"Leo and Javi reconcile. Chanel deliver shocking news to Johnny. Alex consoles Joy. Stephanie tries to get Chad’s support."

Wednesday, January 8

"Sophia updates Holly on her situation with Tate. Doug comforts Julie. Tate and Brady stand firm in their commitment. Ava wants the truth from Kristen"

Thursday, January 9

"Philip and Xander cross swords. Holly tends to Doug III. Sophia apologizes to Tate. Brady and Kristen play the blame game."

Friday, January 10

"Sarah warns Xander to stay on the right side of the law. Holly presses Doug for the truth. Chad and Julie comfort each other. Cat opens up to Marlena. Stephanie lashes out at Philip."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.