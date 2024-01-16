Days of our Lives spoilers: week of January 15-19

The Salem community is celebrating Martin Luther King Day this week on Days of our Lives. Let's look ahead to what's coming up with the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 15 to January 19.

As per usual, there's a lot happening this week on Days of our Lives.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 15 to January 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 15

"The people of Salem celebrate MLK Day. Paulina awaits her biopsy results with Abe’s support. Nicole gives a very nervous Sloan some advice. Leo writes a heartfelt column about gay rights. Chanel, Johnny, Jada, and Rafe confront some difficult issues head-on."

Tuesday, January 16

"Theresa and Brady get some good news about Tate. Justin gets an apology from Alex. Harris conducts a raid at the Bistro as Ava and Stefan scramble. Eric and Sloan have John and Marlena over for dinner."

Wednesday, January 17

"Sarah completes her move into Xander’s apartment. Kayla and Steve host a family dinner with Tripp, Wendy, and Stephanie. Stephanie and Everett bond. Harris confronts Ava at the docks. Stefan messages Harris."

Thursday, January 18

"Johnny is excited as he informs Chanel that he wants to remarry her. Wendy and Tripp turn up the heat as they engage in a night of romance. Harris tells Rafe about his feelings for Ava. Brady and Alex join forces to find Theresa, who has gone missing"

Friday, January 19

"Kate blames Harris for the attack on Lucas. Brady and Alex tend to Theresa. Konstantin corners Steve. Holly is prepped to travel for treatment and Nicole, EJ, Eric, and Maggie say their goodbyes."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of January 8-12, courtesy of Soaps She Knows:

Monday, January 8

"The past is getting every closer to the present as Stephanie and Everett seem to be reconnecting. Tripp gets the most delightful of surprises. Paulina works to keep her secret under wraps."

Tuesday, January 9

"Just when John and Steve think they have the upper hand, Konstantin manages to prove them wrong. A visitor manages to bring out Alex’s protective side where Theresa is concerned. Perhaps he cares for her even more than he’d like to admit?Marlena has a front-row seat for Kristen’s latest performance."

Wednesday, January 10

"EJ does everything in his power to help Nicole during a break in her vigil. Everett hopes he might be able to get the scoop from Harris. Stephanie and Jada compare notes on recent events."

Thursday, January 11

"Theresa and Brady are united in their anger where what’s happened to their son is concerned. Alex makes a move that definitely won’t go over well with Justin."

Friday, January 12

"Theresa and Brady are desperate to help Tate. Alex opens up to a rather unlikely person."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.