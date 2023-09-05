Days of our Lives spoilers: week of September 4 to September 8

Family and friends, both old and new, are gathering in Salem to say goodbye to Victor. Let's take a look at the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of September 4 to September 8.

It has been a busy few weeks on Days of our Lives after the news came out that Victor's plane had crashed. Reactions moved quickly from hope to grief to confusion as family and friends wondered what happened and where Victor was going.

Several cast members from days past will return to Salem to pay their respects, including Jenn Lilley, returning as Theresa, and Zack Tinker as Sonny

Take a look at the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of September 4 to September 8, courtesy of Soaps Spoilers.

Monday, September 4

"Marlena enlists the help of John and Steve to identify the mystery man. Xander gets a job offer. Marlena helps Ava. Brady is surprised by Theresa (Jenn Lilley)."

Tuesday, September 5

"EJ tries to knock off Ava. Unable to deal with her guilt, Sloan considers confessing. Things are tense between Chloe and Nicole. Sarah has a hard time with her feelings for Xander."

Wednesday, September 6

"Johnny complicates EJ’s scheme. Tripp and Wendy go to the Salem Inn for a special night. Harris tries to help Ava, but it may have made things worse. Rafe discovers there is trouble at Bayview."

Thursday, September 7

"Victor’s loved ones come together for his funeral. Maggie prods Sarah to come clean with Xander. Kate gets some reassurance from Philip (John Paul Lavoisier). Sonny (Zack Tinker) and Xander fight."

Friday, September 8

"John discovers something about the mystery man (Dick Van Dyke). Sarah goes into labor. Salem is rocked by an unexpected visitor. Could be Vivian (Louise Sorel)."

You can watch new episodes of Days or Our Lives on weekdays with a subscription to Peacock. You can also stream past episodes there as well.