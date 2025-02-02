Death In Paradise fans are 'heartbroken' after the new series begins with a shocking twist
Don Gilet's first Death in Paradise series landed on Friday
Death in Paradise fans were left devastated after a shocking death occurred in the first episode of the new series — before the opening credits had even rolled.
Fans have eagerly awaited the return of BBC drama Death in Paradise, which returned for its fourteenth series on 31 January at 9 pm.
BBC viewers were introduced to a new character, Benjamin Brice, who had recently graduated from police training.
All seemed well as Benjamin prepared to join the Police Saint Marie force, proudly hanging up his uniform. But the young police officer never made it to his first day — a jogger on the side of the road tragically discovered his body.
The official account for the programme wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'This might be the most emotionally devastating our theme song has ever felt. Never getting over this one. #DeathInParadise.'
This might be the most emotionally devastating our theme song has ever felt. Never getting over this one. #DeathInParadiseJanuary 31, 2025
This prompted a flurry of messages from fans agreeing with the sentiment.
One wrote, 'What an opening. First death of an officer since Richard 12 years ago.'
While another said, 'Fully broke my heart, poor Benjamin.'
And another wrote, 'I'm not gonna lie it's sad. Richard was there for 2+ years and he got only drinks. Benjamin wasn't there for a day and got a memorial.'
And another wrote, 'Same, I thought Benjamin would be sticking around and being one of the team.'
While another fan commented, 'damn you #DeathInParadise you introduced us to Benjamin, you made us care about him.
'We saw him mentored by JP and then you killed him off for shame.'
damn you #DeathInParadiseyou introduced us to Benjamin, you made us care about him. we saw him mentored by JPand then you killed him off for shameJanuary 31, 2025
While another fan of the BBC show wrote, 'Feel sad we didnt get to see more of Officer Benjamin Brice - semed like a good guy.'
Feel sad we didnt get to see more of Officer Benjamin Brice - semed like a good guy. #DeathInParadiseJanuary 31, 2025
The new series of the BBC show has been met with approval from viewers, with many taking to social media platform X to share how they're 'enjoying' the new series.
One wrote, 'I'm enjoying the new season of Death in Paradise. I miss some of the original cast members but I am enjoying the new cast..'
I'm enjoying the new season of Death in Paradise 🌴 I miss some of the original cast members but I am enjoying the new cast.February 2, 2025
Death in Paradise continues next Friday on BBC One at 9 pm.
