Don Gilet's first Death in Paradise series gets release date at last

Don Gilet's first Death in Paradise series has been given an end-of-January release date by the BBC.

Death in Paradise season 14 will begin on Friday, January 31 on BBC One at 9 pm, the BBC has officially confirmed. It will mark Don's first series as DI Mervin Wilson after making his debut in the hit crime drama's Christmas special. Mervin's first case saw him investigate when three men, all unconnected apart from the fact that they were dressed as Santa Claus, were seemingly all shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time.

Now, Mervin will get a fresh set of cases in the new series. We already know a fair amount Mervin thanks to the Christmas special. His brusque style rubbed his colleagues up the wrong way, with even the normally cheerful Naomi (Shantol Jackson) finding him tricky.

Mervin didn't make a good first impression with the team in the Christmas episode (Image credit: BBC)

The biggest revelation about Mervin was that he had travelled to Saint Marie to meet his mother for the first time. It was a fact he eventually shared with his boss, Selwyn (Don Warrington), and that gave the pair a chance to bond a little. Tragically, it turned out that Mervin's mother had recently died, so he never got a chance to meet her. Selwyn suggested that Mervin would get to know a little of his mother by staying longer on Saint Marie, and he will be staying longer on the island as we know for the foreseeable future he will be the island's lead detective.

Mervin had a family secret on Saint Marie (Image credit: BBC)

Talking about Mervin's struggles with the pace of life in Saint Marie, Don said: "Everything in Saint Marie runs counter to how things are supposed to be done, as far as he's concerned. His approach is more suited to a London pace of life, but nobody, even back in London, works the way he does."

Meanwhile, fans await news on whether Aussie spin-off Return to Paradise will be getting a second series or not.

