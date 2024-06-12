Death in Paradise Florence actor has bitter news for fans
This really was the end for Florence...
Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert has ruled herself out of ever playing DI Florence Cassell again.
In what's a bitter blow for fans of the show and the character, Joséphine made it plain that she has no intention of returning to the part. Joséphine has been in and out of the series so many times before it seemed almost inevitable she'd one day be back on Saint Marie.
But in an Instagram Q & A interview, reported by The Express, she was asked if she would appear in Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise. Joséphine said she wouldn't and that she believed she'd wrapped up the character.
"I think I can safely say no. I've already left and come back many times and I've definitely done my time on the show.
"I've finally been able to say goodbye to Florence, and while I am very grateful to have been part of this project that has brought so many lovely things in my life, I am also happy to be able to move on and take part in new projects."
She continued: "But I completely understand why the question is asked. In fact, I am very touched that the public wants to continue following Florence."
Florence, who first arrived in season 4 of the BBC One hit, was last seen at the end of Death in Paradise season 13 leaving with Ralf Little's character, DI Neville Parker. The pair had decided to go off into the sunset together. Many fans would have liked to have seen her being part of the show's new era in the upcoming Death in Paradise season 14, which sees Don Gilet arrive as the island's new top cop.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
However, it seems this really is the end for Florence. As for the star, she has a couple of big projects in the pipeline. She's playing a cop in a new Canadian series called Saint-Pierre, which also features Rome's James Purefoy. It's hoped that the series, first available on Canadian TV, will then find a home on UK and American screens. Joséphine will also be seen in the upcoming surveillance drama Concordia.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!