Death in Paradise Florence actor has bitter news for fans

Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert has ruled herself out of ever playing DI Florence Cassell again.

In what's a bitter blow for fans of the show and the character, Joséphine made it plain that she has no intention of returning to the part. Joséphine has been in and out of the series so many times before it seemed almost inevitable she'd one day be back on Saint Marie.

But in an Instagram Q & A interview, reported by The Express, she was asked if she would appear in Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise. Joséphine said she wouldn't and that she believed she'd wrapped up the character.

"I think I can safely say no. I've already left and come back many times and I've definitely done my time on the show.

"I've finally been able to say goodbye to Florence, and while I am very grateful to have been part of this project that has brought so many lovely things in my life, I am also happy to be able to move on and take part in new projects."

She continued: "But I completely understand why the question is asked. In fact, I am very touched that the public wants to continue following Florence."

(Image credit: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon)

Florence, who first arrived in season 4 of the BBC One hit, was last seen at the end of Death in Paradise season 13 leaving with Ralf Little's character, DI Neville Parker. The pair had decided to go off into the sunset together. Many fans would have liked to have seen her being part of the show's new era in the upcoming Death in Paradise season 14, which sees Don Gilet arrive as the island's new top cop.

However, it seems this really is the end for Florence. As for the star, she has a couple of big projects in the pipeline. She's playing a cop in a new Canadian series called Saint-Pierre, which also features Rome's James Purefoy. It's hoped that the series, first available on Canadian TV, will then find a home on UK and American screens. Joséphine will also be seen in the upcoming surveillance drama Concordia.