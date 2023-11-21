Death in Paradise reveals Christmas guest star line-up as Neville's mum turns up!

Death in Paradise has announced a string of famous names for the Death in Paradise 2023 Christmas special, with Two Doors Down star Doon Mackichan playing Neville's mum!

Patsy Kensit (EastEnders), Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci), Geoff Bell (The Curse), Bronagh Waugh (Ridley), Amelia Clarkson (The Last Kingdom), Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone) and Leila Khan (Heartstopper) will also all be heading to sunny Saint Marie.

But being Death in Paradise fans, we know that things aren’t likely to go well! Indeed, poor Gerry (Geoff Bell) is found dead in a ravine. DI Neville Parker, DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) are soon looking into the victim's family; wife Bella (Patsy Kensit) and children Ben (Freddy Carter) and Mariana (Amelia Clarkson). Plus niece Riley (Leila Khan).

The plot thickens when the family’s visiting digital marketing guru, Debbie Clumson (Bronagh Waugh), suddenly disappears. Her hapless partner Dave (Youssef Kerkour) is desperate to discover what has happened to her.

(Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Neville’s mum turns up! The BBC teases: "Neville’s larger-than-life mum, Melanie (Doon Mackichan), arrives on the island to spend Christmas with her son in the sun. Quickly striking up a fabulous friendship with Catherine Bordey, the pair take the Saint Marie dating scene by storm. But not before Melanie attempts to impart some words of wisdom upon her love-scarred son, who is battling the notion that some people just aren’t meant to find love, with him being one of them…

"Also taking notes from Neville’s mum, Naomi attempts to loosen up and focus on herself outside of work — but is she about to make things awkward between herself and a close friend at the Christmas party? And is Neville the man responsible for putting an awkward stop to Commissioner Selwyn Patterson’s big Christmas lights switch on?"

This is the hit BBC drama's third Christmas special and it promises to be a Christmas TV highlight. It’s the perfect present for fans before Death in Paradise season 13 kicks off in January. It will be interesting to see if the Christmas special teases any upcoming plots for the new series.

The Death in Paradise Christmas special is likely to air on Boxing Day, although the BBC is still to confirm this.