Death in Paradise to get Kris Marshall spin-off series

Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise will follow what's next for Humphrey.

Death in Paradise is getting a hugely exciting spin-off series called Beyond Paradise, about one of its former leading men, DI Humphrey Goodman (played by Kris Marshall).

Kris starred in the hit BBC1 series between 2014 and 2017 as the awkward but lovable Humphrey.

The character was last seen apparently finding happiness with Martha (played by Not Going Out star Sally Bretton, who's also returning for the new series).

Now the new six-part spin-off, which is being made by BBC1 and BritBox, will see what happened next for Martha and Humphrey.

The pair will be seen living together in rural Britain, a long way from Saint Marie. The makers tease: "Seeking a quieter life away from the stress of the city, Humphrey has taken a job as Detective Inspector in fiancée Martha’s hometown.

"However, they soon find that country life is anything but peaceful and Humphrey can’t help but be distracted by the town’s surprisingly high crime rate with a new, and very different, case challenging him each week."

Humphrey with old colleague Florence in Death in Paradise. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking about returning to the Death in Paradise world, Kris Marshall said: "I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next.

"So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK. Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way.”

Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures, Tim Key said: “We always knew there were more Humphrey Goodman tales to be told and with the brilliant Tony Jordan leading the writing team, bringing all the Death in Paradise spirit, humor and joy to this brand new, original series, we can’t wait to get started.

"While Humphrey is used to contending with fiendishly clever puzzles, the biggest challenge of all is navigating his private life and finding out what happens beyond the ‘happy ever after’. We’re delighted to be working with Kris and Sally again and creating a little bit of Paradise in the UK.”

Tommy Bulfin, Drama Commissioning Editor, BBC, added; “We are delighted to welcome fan-favourite DI Humphrey Goodman back to the BBC. Luckily for us, his knack for cracking the trickiest crimes is as much needed in rural England as it was on the sun-kissed shores of the Caribbean. We cannot wait to see what he and Martha get up to next.”

It’s the first spin-off from Death in Paradise, which will be back for Death in Paradise season 12 next year.

Humphrey Goodman is a beloved part of the Death in Paradise world. Kris Marshall took over detecting duties on the series from Ben Miller, who played DI Richard Poole.

Beyond Paradise will start filming in the UK later this year.