Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee confirms brand new series

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast is the latest project from the Derry Girls' creative team.

Are you missing Derry Girls? Don't worry, because series creator Lisa McGee has a new Channel 4 comedy on the way.

Lisa's new comedy-thriller How To Get To Heaven From Belfast will be made by Hat Trick Productions and has officially been greenlit by Channel 4.

The broadcaster has teased that the new series will follow three women from Belfast who meet up at the wake of an old friend.

An official synopsis teases: "[We] follow three women called Saoirse, Robyn and Dara who have been friends since school but are now in their late 30s.

"They meet again at the wake of Greta, an old school friend, and soon 'find themselves embroiled in a dark and twisted mystery'."

It adds: "These women are about to embark on the most exciting adventure of their lives. An adventure that will take them from their native Belfast, a city full of ghosts, the pain of the past plastered on every mural, to the mythic wildness of rural Donegal and right across Ireland, as they attempt to put the pieces of the puzzle together and uncover the truth."

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast also features some of the creative team behind Derry Girls and is set in Northern Ireland, something that Lisa said she wanted to do for "such a long time."

Derry Girls was a huge hit for Channel 4. (Image credit: Channel4)

Lisa McGee has issued a statement ahead of the new series which reads: "I feel so incredibly lucky to be making another show for the phenomenal Channel 4 and to be doing it with Hat Trick Productions again and the creative team behind Derry Girls, the mighty Liz Lewin and Caroline Leddy, is just a dream.”

"I’ve wanted to make a comedy thriller set in Northern Ireland for SUCH a long time. I cannot wait to share these flawed funny women with everyone.”

A release date for the new series has not yet been announced by Channel 4, but we do know that it is an eight-part TV series so there'll be plenty of laughs ahead if Derry Girls is anything to go by!

All episodes of Derry Girls are available to stream on Channel 4.