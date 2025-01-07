Did The Bold and the Beautiful already hint at Brooke's new man?

With Brooke and Ridge over on The Bold and the Beautiful (for now, at least), it’s very possible that the writers already dropped a hint about who might be the next man in her life…and it’s a blast from her past.

Star-crossed lovers Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are on the outs after Brooke accepted the CEO role at Forrester Creations and Ridge viewed it as the ultimate betrayal. Ridge is moving forward with Taylor (Rebecca Budig) in a case of history repeating itself again.

As Ridge moves on, Brooke will be back on the market herself and we think the B&B writers dropped some crumbs about who she’ll turn to next: Bill (Don Diamont).

Remember when Bill was pressuring Katie (Heather Tom) to get back together? He said that Katie was his one true love, and just when it looked like they might have a happily ever after she brought up his love for Brooke and how Katie believed that Bill was actually in love with her and not Katie. Katie thinks Bill is still in love with her sister and that’s why she couldn’t get back together with him.

Now that Brooke is CEO (again), getting into a relationship with fellow CEO Bill Spencer makes a lot of sense. Aside from their previous relationship, there’s a connection through their shared granddaughter and, at the moment, it’s safe to assume that they might also share a less-than-favorable view of the Forresters, too. In that sense, they’d make splendid partners because they’d both be sticking it to Ridge and right now that’s probably a good thing.

Of course, longtime viewers will note that Brooke and Ridge always manage to find their way back together and now’s probably not the best time for Bill to embark on a new romantic relationship while he’s hosting a double murderer as a houseguest. But that doesn’t mean a romance couldn’t happen between them.

Brooke’s history of romantic relationships is like a soapy shell game as she moves from person to person, so returning to Bill isn’t outside the realm of possibility. It could even benefit her from a business standpoint to have Spencer Publications in her pocket as she tries to foster a new image at Forrester Creations under the new leadership team. And honestly, given that Brooke is persona non grata among the Forresters, suddenly Dollar Bill Spencer might be Brooke’s best bet.

