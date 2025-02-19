Did The Bold and the Beautiful just pave the way for these couples to get together?

With Hope spiraling and Finn’s world about to turn upside down, did The Bold and the Beautiful finally reveal a path for two new couples to come together?

Now that Hope (Annika Noelle) is starting to show Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that she might be more invested in his power grab than their relationship, it’s not difficult to imagine that their time as a couple could be coming to an end. With Hope back on the market, she’ll no doubt be looking for a new man.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has no idea that the news Finn (Tanner Novlan) has been trying to share is about to upend her whole life. While their marriage is strong, we have to believe that this will be a challenge that could break them for good.

We’re looking ahead at the spoilers for the week of February 17 to Liam (Scott Clifton) telling Steffy that he didn’t picture his life being where it is at this point, and suddenly we have to wonder whether The Bold and the Beautiful writers have revived the old Liam-chasing-Steffy and Hope-chasing-Finn chestnuts.

Hope was sympathetic to Finn’s attempts to have a relationship with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) because she’s his birth mother and Hope believed that Steffy was wrong to keep him from getting to know her. Hope knows Sheila’s history, but now that her father Deacon (Sean Kanan) is married to her, she has to keep things civil. Hope and Finn had a bond because they both had to deal with their parents making less-than-desirable decisions. Now that Finn’s about to reveal that he has a daughter who also tried to kill his wife, well, that’s not going to go over well with Steffy and Hope might be there to pick up the pieces, while also sticking it to Steffy.

Steffy, on the other hand, is Liam’s confidant and she knows he has been wanting to get back together for a long time. With Finn’s revelation about Luna (Lisa Yamada), we think Steffy is going to crack and Liam will be there to pick up the pieces. Liam was protective of Steffy when Finn started spending time with Sheila, so we have to think he’ll be the same way when Finn tries to bond with Luna. We think Liam will make the argument to Steffy that she’s no longer safe with Finn, and she’s safer with him. (This, in spite of the fact that Liam’s father is currently hiding Luna at his home, but that’s a whole other story…)

Suddenly, the path for Steffy to reunite with Liam and for Hope to get together with Finn seems to have been paved, so it’s only a matter of time before we see where everyone ends up.

