The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of February 17: something you're not going to want to hear

After an eventful Valentine's Day, there are a lot of big stories coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful, including the (possible) revelation that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is Luna's (Lisa Yamada) father. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of February 17.

Finn has been dreading this conversation, but it has to happen...doesn't it? You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of February 17 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

#BoldandBeautiful Next week pic.twitter.com/HZ9ASJfHKLFebruary 14, 2025

First things first. Luna knows she's not supposed to see anyone while she's under house arrest, so why is she talking to Remy (Christian Weissman)? Furthermore, why the Remy out of jail, and what the heck is he doing a Bill's (Don Diamont) house? We speculated about a Luna-Remy team-up a month ago; knowing that Luna wants to get close to Will (Crew Morrow), it makes sense that she'd recruit someone who is obsessed with Electra (Laneya Grace) to make her disappear. It also helps that she now has a friend and a link to the outside. That doesn't look good at all.

Liam (Scott Clifton) has a chance to talk to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about where his life is. He never thought he'd be in this situation, with two kids from two different women and he's not married to either one of them. Little does he know, Steffy's world is about to be turned upside down and that could open the door for him to rekindle his relationship...so long as she's ok with knowing Bill welcomed Luna into his home.

Hope (Annika Noelle), in the meantime, is on the offensive. After Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) revealed that he's having second thoughts about the takeover, Hope is trying to convince everyone that what they're doing is the right thing. In the preview, she's talking to her mother about it without realizing that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) helped Carter with this massive breakthrough.

And lastly there's Finn telling Steffy that he has something to share with her and it won't be easy for her to hear. Understatement of the year right there. This isn't going to be an easy conversation and there's no question that it's going to change everything going forward.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.