The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of February 17-21

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 17-21.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 17 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 17

"Victor and Lily call a truce, Audra makes a pact with Holden, and Diane takes matters into her own hands."

Tuesday, February 18

"Victor reveals his revenge plot to Michael, Daniel gives Summer the third degree, and Jack and Diane make a big move."

Wednesday, February 19

"Nikki works to keep the peace between Victor and Jack, Michael shares a secret with Lauren, and Summer makes a tough decision about Kyle."

Thursday, February 20

"Audra presses Holden for intel, Sally is bothered by Billy’s bond with Phyllis, and Damian surprises Nate and Amy."

Friday, February 21

"Victor uses his resources to help Lily, Kyle tests Claire’s loyalty, and Nate vows to protect Amy."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 10 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 10: "Victor undermines Kyle, Victoria and Nick discuss family matters, and Chelsea sets the record straight with Sharon."

Tuesday, February 11: "Victor defends his actions, Nate struggles to reunite Amy and Damian, and Diane takes matters into her own hands."

Wednesday, February 12: "Billy and Sally visit the City of Love, Sharon gets the cold shoulder from Summer, and Daniel faces a tough decision."

Thursday, February 13: "Devon and Lily give Nate a warning about Damian, Phyllis sets boundaries, and Holden reconnects with an old acquaintance."

Friday, February 14: "Love is in the air in Genoa City as old flames are revisited and new relationships are explored."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.