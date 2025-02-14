General Hospital spoilers: week of February 17-21

It's the middle of February in Port Charles and there's plenty of drama to go around. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 17-21.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 17

"Cyrus prepares to strike again. Carly and Sonny debrief. Liz and Lucky update Anna. Mac is dismayed. Willow makes an unwelcome discovery."

Tuesday, February 18

"Brennan surprises Carly. Kai and Trina spend Valentine’s Day together. Anna implores Jason. Maxie plays matchmaker. Chase makes a romantic gesture to Brook Lynn."

Wednesday, February 19

"Dante enlightens Lulu. The tension between Drew and Curtis grows. Willow is caught off-guard. Chase makes a confession. Carly and Brennan are interrupted. "

Thursday, February 20

"Jason makes a big decision. Laura gets shocking news. Portia and Isaiah work to save a life. Brook Lynn faces her fears. Jordan strategizes."

Friday, February 21

"Anna shares big news with Dante. Sasha makes a confession. Drew and Jason face off. Brennan does damage control. Lulu is stunned."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of February 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 10: "Jason and Tracy face off. Carly makes a promise. Ava’s scheme backfires. Trina and Kai spend some quality time together. Willow is torn."

Tuesday, February 11: "Curtis issues a warning to Jordan. Isaiah and Elizabeth commiserate. Sonny gets some good news. Jason meets with Sasha. Cody opens up to Felicia."

Wednesday, February 12: "Jason sits down with Danny. Josslyn has some explaining to do. Alexis asks Tracy for a favor. Carly and Brennan hit the town. Kristina and Isaiah get better acquainted."

Thursday, February 13: "Nina gives Sonny food for thought. Chase makes a confession. Sasha is thrown for a loop. Elizabeth reassures Ric. Cody issues an apology."

Friday, February 14: "Ava receives an offer. Ric nurses reservations. Kristina is livid. Molly makes a revelation. Alexis makes her case to Jason."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.