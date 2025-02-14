The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of February 17-21
Finn struggles with the weight of his secret.
Another week goes by and there's more drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. Finn (Tanner Novlan) is still struggling to keep his secret, and Remy (Christian Weissman) is back. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for February 17-21.
Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, February 17
"Carter stands his ground with Ridge. Taylor and Steffy believe Brooke’s motivation is reuniting with Ridge."
Tuesday, February 18
"Ridge, Eric and Steffy brainstorm a plan to take down Carter and Hope."
Wednesday, February 19
"Hope is alarmed by Carter’s stunning admission. Finn attempts to find the courage to tell Steffy the truth."
Thursday, February 20
"Steffy makes a sweet gesture toward Liam. Poppy pesters Finn to keep his secret to himself."
Friday, February 21
"Finn makes a decision. Remy attempts to get rehired at Il Giardino. The sisters reunite when Li makes a heartfelt apology to Poppy."
You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 10 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, February 10
"Finn struggles emotionally with how to tell Steffy the truth; on the tail of Brooke’s plea to Ridge, he and Taylor share a special moment."
Tuesday, February 11
"Steffy, Ridge and Taylor recount Finn saving Steffy from Luna and how glad they are that she is locked away."
Wednesday, February 12
"Poppy begs Finn not to tell Steffy about Luna; Luna wants to say something to her mother and asks Bill for help."
Thursday, February 13
"Carter realizes that Daphne may have more than perfume in mind; Brooke overhears part of Daphne and Steffy’s conversation."
Friday, February 14
"It’s a day full of dramatic boardroom drama and burgeoning love for Will and Electra; Ivy and Electra’s jewelry line launches at Forrester Creations."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
