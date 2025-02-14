Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of February 17-21

There's plenty of drama on the way in Salem as we head into the middle of February. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of February 17-21.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 17

"Steve shares his concerns with Kayla. Alex and Stephanie bond. Javi and Leo share a memorable Valentine’s Day. Johnny and Chanel stun Tate."

Tuesday, February 18

"Holly and Tate take their relationship to a new level. Doug III confides in JJ. Belle has a nasty encounter with 'Rafe'/Arnold. Jada finds an ally in Gabi. EJ makes a pitch to Paulina."

Wednesday, February 19

"Kate questions Philip’s plans. Xander surprises Sarah with a romantic gesture. Belle and EJ try to define their relationship. Shawn and Jada bond."

Thursday, February 20

"Javi reveals a secret to Jada. Belle tries to trap EJ. Kristen prepares to take a drastic action. Leo ponders his future."

Friday, February 21

"Brady and Steve finally find Ava. Rafe tries to convince his new 'guard' to release him. Kristen presents EJ with a solution. Shawn comforts Jada."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of February 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 10

"Kristen makes a shocking discovery. Brady teams up with Steve to find Ava. Jada accuses EJ of setting her up. Paulina shares unsettling news with Belle."

Tuesday, February 11

"Bonnie admits a big fear to Johnny. Stephanie opens up to Kayla. Joy makes Alex an offer. Abe and Kate share Body & Soul’s fate with the cast and crew."

Wednesday, February 12

"Kayla and Stephanie get shocking news. Johnny and Chanel discuss their future. Holly and Tate make Valentine’s Day plans. Leo has bad news for Doug III."

Thursday, February 13

"EJ investigates the Blake house. Kristen and Sarah clash. Xander and Philip collaborate. Jada rips into 'Rafe.'"

Friday, February 14

"Stephanie helps Steve set up a surprise for Kayla. Johnny and Chanel consider starting a family. Maggie and Holly share a heartfelt talk. Sophia and Tate try to persuade Amy."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.