If Luna wants to become a Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, she’s going to need some help and Electra’s old friend Remy might be the perfect guy for the job.

We think Luna (Lisa Yamada) will do anything to become a Spencer, even if that means getting pregnant with Will’s (Crew Morrow) baby. Now that Luna is stuck under house arrest, figuring out a way to isolate Will and get Electra (Laneya Grace) out of the way could be her next priority.

We think Luna might turn to Remy (Christian Weissman) for help. Remy was arrested after he created the deepfake images of Electra and then tried to keep her captive. Usually, we’d consider jail to be an impediment, but when you consider that double-murderer Luna was released so easily then it’s entirely possible for Remy to find a way out.

In fact, we think Luna might be his way out. Luna heard the whole story about what Remy did to Electra. We can only imagine that while she’s not able to leave the house, she could use a computer to access the internet. That’s where Luna’s plan for Remy could come into play.

Luna could create another set of deepfake images of Electra, thereby opening up the possibility that someone else was responsible for the pictures. After he’s released from jail due to lack of evidence that he acted alone, Luna will make sure Remy knows she was the one who helped get him out. And she’ll ask for a favor, too: help get Electra away from Will. We have no doubt Remy will be all too thrilled to help with Luna’s plan.

With Electra out of the way, Luna will be able to get to Will, perhaps by sending an email to him from Bill’s account asking him to come spend the night. She’ll drug him and sleep with him, ending up pregnant as a result, and lo and behold Luna will be an honorary Spencer.

Working with Remy is likely the only option Luna has to have an operative on the outside. She’ll have to work to get him out of jail, but she’s cunning and when she sets her mind on something, she seems to find a way to make it happen. Remy is so obsessed with Electra that he’ll be easy to manipulate, paving the way for Luna to get whatever she wants without ever leaving the Spencer Estate.

